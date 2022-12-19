Bangladesh congratulates Argentina on FIFA World Cup win

In the letter, Abdul Momen said Bangladesh look forward to working closely to consolidate the mutual priorities and opening of missions in Dhaka and Bueno Aires in the coming days.
“In this joyful moment, I would like to reiterate Bangladesh's commitment to deepen the existing relations and friendship between the two friendly countries,” he said.
Abdul Momen said, “On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I have immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and congratulations to you and the friendly people of Argentine Republic for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 Championship,”
“You would be amazed to see the spontaneous rejoice of the people of Bangladesh after the victory of Argentine team in the FIFA World Cup, last night. I believe, hearts of the people of Bangladesh and Argentina are dearly united by football, despite our geographical distance,” the letter read.
AK Abdul Momen wished a long lasting friendship between Bangladesh and Argentina.