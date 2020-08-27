Gambia to submit memorandum to ICJ in Oct

Solicitor general and legal secretary at Gambia's justice ministry Cherno Marenah has said Gambia will submit the first memorandum in the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Rohingya issue in October.

"We are working extremely hard along with international lawyers," he said.

Marenah mentioned that The Gambia always takes the lead when it comes to humanitarian crises, and they are especially active in the African continent.