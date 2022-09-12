Fourth Russian shipment arrives at Mongla Port

The Russian flag carrier, MV ECENIA, carrying 987 tonnes of different electrical machineries for the power plant, docked at the port’s jetty-8 on Sunday, said Shibli, project manager of the ship’s local shipping agent Conveyor Logistics Ltd.

After unloading, the machinery from the ship that left Russia on 17 August will be taken to Rooppur Power Plant by road, he added.

He also said that the unloading process will be completed soon.