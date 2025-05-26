Leave to appeal filed over Ishraque’s mayoral gazette

A leave to appeal has been filed seeking a suspension of the election tribunal's verdict and the election commission’s gazette notification that declared BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

The leave to appeal was submitted today, Monday to the relevant branch of the Appellate Division.

Earlier, on 22 May, the High Court summarily rejected a writ petition that had sought to suspend the tribunal’s verdict and the EC's gazette declaring Ishraque as mayor.

In response to that High Court order, the petitioner on Monday filed a leave to appeal in the Appellate Division, again seeking suspension of both the mayoral declaration and the gazette notification.

Senior lawyer Mohammed Hossain says the leave to appeal filed against HC order suspending tribunal verdict and EC gazette on Ishraque.