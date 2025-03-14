Guterres expresses solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform, transition

Visiting United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres has expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process.

The UNSG made the remarks when Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain called on him at Hotel InterContinental in the morning on Friday.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General and the Foreign Adviser discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing transition and reform efforts, according to a readout issued by UN after the meeting.

“The Secretary-General expressed his solidarity with Bangladesh’s reform and transition process,” said the readout.