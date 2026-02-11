It is a staged drama to discredit our leaders: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has accused the authorities of staging a drama regarding the arrest of Thakurgaon District Jamaat Amir Belal Uddin Pradhan with money.

However, the party claims that the act was done to discredit Jamaat leaders.

This statement was made by Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, head of the publicity and media wing of the party, during a press conference at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka, today, Wednesday afternoon.

In the morning, Thakurgaon District Jamaat Amir Belal Uddin Pradhan was apprehended with money from Syedpur Airport.

Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair said that the Thakurgaon District Jamaat Amir was traveling from Dhaka International Airport to Syedpur Airport at noon today. The airport officials in Dhaka were aware of his carrying money.