Drik's Bangladesh Press Photo Contest
Prothom Alo's Sazid Hossain wins Photo of the Year award
Sazid Hossain, Deputy Head of Photography at Daily Prothom Alo, was awarded ''Photo of the Year 2025'' at the Bangladesh Press Photo Competition 2026' organised by Drik Picture Library.
The results were announced on Drik's official Facebook page at 8: 30PM on Monday.
The names of the winners and the selected photographs were published there.
This time, in the Public Journalism and Politics categories, the winner was photojournalist Md Mazharul Islam from Daily Times of Bangladesh.
In these two categories, special commendation was awarded to Md Mahmud Zaman, Head of Photography at the same organisation.
In the Arts, Culture, and Sports category, the winner was Daily Sun's sports photojournalist Tanveen Tamim. In this category, a special award was given to Abdul Gani, a photojournalist from Daily Ittefaq.
In June of this year, submissions were invited for photographs taken in 2025 in the field of photojournalism and documentary photography.
A panel of judges consisting of top photographers and personalities selected the winners from over fifteen hundred photographs.
This year's judges included Journalist Budhha Jyoti Chakma, BRAC University's School of General Education Assistant Professor of Practice Dina Hossain, photographer Munir Uz Zaman, and photographer, activist, and curator Shahidul Alam.
Drik stated that, in this era of widespread fake news, published photographs are still one of the most reliable sources of news.
At the same time, press photographers face various risks in their news-gathering work.
The Bangladesh Press Photo Competition, centered around the year 2021, was initiated to recognise and celebrate the work of these courageous photographer journalists. This was the fifth edition of the competition.
The ''Picture of the Year 2025'' award carries a prize of Tk 100,000.
Each category winner will receive Tk 50,000, and special commendation winners will receive Tk 10,000.
Additionally, all winners will be awarded a commemorative plaque, a certificate, and an edition of an annual book.
Apart from the winning photograph, an exhibition titled ''Bangladesh Press Photo Exhibition 2026'' featuring 32 selected photographs will be held at the Drik Gallery in the capital from 31 July to 12 August. To reach a wider audience, a virtual exhibition will also be arranged concurrently.