Prothom Alo's Sazid Hossain wins Photo of the Year award

Sazid Hossain, Deputy Head of Photography at Daily Prothom Alo, was awarded ''Photo of the Year 2025'' at the Bangladesh Press Photo Competition 2026' organised by Drik Picture Library.

The results were announced on Drik's official Facebook page at 8: 30PM on Monday.

The names of the winners and the selected photographs were published there.

This time, in the Public Journalism and Politics categories, the winner was photojournalist Md Mazharul Islam from Daily Times of Bangladesh.

In these two categories, special commendation was awarded to Md Mahmud Zaman, Head of Photography at the same organisation.

In the Arts, Culture, and Sports category, the winner was Daily Sun's sports photojournalist Tanveen Tamim. In this category, a special award was given to Abdul Gani, a photojournalist from Daily Ittefaq.