Consider me as an adviser from Rangpur: Dr Yunus
Chief adviser Prof Yunus has said he considered himself a son of Rangpur as he was moved by the bravery and sacrifice of July uprising martyr Abu Sayed.
"Consider me as an adviser from Rangpur," said Professor Yunus while welcoming the family members of Abu Sayed at his office in Tajgaon, Dhaka.
The chief adviser handed over the certificate of the Shahid Abu Sayed Foundation to the family members of martyr Abu Sayed during a brief ceremony on the day.
Mokbul Hossain, the father of Abu Sayed, received the certificate. Liton Mia, a nephew of Abu Sayed, was also present on the occasion.
The chief adviser enquired about the health condition of Abu Sayed's parents and assured them of all support from the government.