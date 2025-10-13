BTCL plans to introduce MVNO, Triple Play and Quad services, how realistic is it?

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) is taking an initiative to provide multiple telecommunication services through a single connection.

These services include mobile voice, data, high-speed internet and streaming. BTCL aims to bring these services within easy reach of citizens.

However, there are currently no official guidelines for the services that BTCL intends to launch, such as Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Triple Play and Quad Play.

Moreover, questions remain regarding BTCL’s capacity to deliver such services, as well as the required investment.