BTCL plans to introduce MVNO, Triple Play and Quad services, how realistic is it?
Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) is taking an initiative to provide multiple telecommunication services through a single connection.
These services include mobile voice, data, high-speed internet and streaming. BTCL aims to bring these services within easy reach of citizens.
However, there are currently no official guidelines for the services that BTCL intends to launch, such as Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Triple Play and Quad Play.
Moreover, questions remain regarding BTCL’s capacity to deliver such services, as well as the required investment.
The announcement of these initiatives was made on Facebook by Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.
In a post published on 27 September, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb wrote that BTCL is set to introduce Triple Play and Quad Play services in Bangladesh for the first time.
These will include MVNO, mobile SIM, Alap and Zipon services, along with unlimited voice and data. Additionally, users will be able to access various local and international OTT or streaming platforms.
According to the post, BTCL will formally share further details with the media later this month. Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb also wrote that as the largest state-owned telecommunications company, BTCL aims to make people’s lives easier by ensuring access to devices, voice, data and entertainment, thereby bringing a new wave of innovation in the communications sector.
What is MVNO?
MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) refers to a type of mobile operator that does not own its own network infrastructure.
Instead, it uses the networks of existing mobile operators to provide SIM, data and voice services.
A separate directive will be issued in due course, after which the service launch process may begin. He added that BTCL might be considering the matter in advance.
In other words, if BTCL wishes to operate as an MVNO, it must sign agreements with existing mobile operators in the country.
It would need to lease network capacity, purchase voice and data services and then sell these to customers under its own brand through ‘customised packages’.
What is Triple play and Quad play?
‘Triple Play’ refers to the delivery of high-speed internet, voice calls and video streaming services through a single connection. When mobile (SIM card) services are added to these three, it becomes known as ‘Quad Play’.
According to BTCL sources, the initiative to launch these services is still at a very preliminary discussion stage. Talks are currently underway with state-owned mobile operator Teletalk.
To this end, a 15 member committee comprising BTCL and Teletalk officials was formed on 27 August to work towards the introduction of MVNO services. The committee’s responsibilities include launching bundled Alap, Zipon and IPTV services on a pilot basis within three months, deciding on a brand name for the services, seeking temporary approval from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to launch the MVNO pilot and formulating branding and marketing strategies.
Notably, in 2017, BTCL had also announced plans to launch Triple Play services under its own “Telecommunication Network Modernisation for Digital Connectivity” project. However, the initiative was never fully implemented.
No guidelines yet
Last month, the government published the gazette of the Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy 2025, formulated by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).
This policy mentions the provision for granting MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) licences. However, a separate set of guidelines must be developed for this purpose.
According to BTRC, no such guideline has yet been prepared. BTRC Chairman Major General (Retd.) Md. Emdad-ul Bari told Prothom Alo that the new policy includes the provision for MVNO services.
A separate directive will be issued in due course, after which the service launch process may begin. He added that BTCL might be considering the matter in advance.
Regarding Triple Play and Quad Play services, the BTRC Chairman stated that these involve television and OTT components, requiring coordination with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Work on this coordination is currently ongoing.
Industry sources say that such services are common in Western countries, but their introduction depends on various factors such as market size and feasibility.
In Bangladesh, the number of mobile operators is limited, with only two operating profitably. A comprehensive market study is therefore essential before launching such services. Additionally, BTCL must determine the cost at which it will purchase MVNO services and the price at which it will sell them to customers.
Neither party would want to incur losses, nor can the cost burden be passed on to consumers. Operators report that following the government’s announcement, interest in MVNO licensing has already begun to surface from various entities.
However, due to the absence of an official guideline, mobile operators are currently unable to respond or proceed further.
When contacted via WhatsApp for comments regarding BTCL’s planned new services, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyab, did not respond to calls or messages.
The investment question
State-owned companies in Bangladesh often receive various policy advantages. The most recent example can be found in the Telecommunications Network and Licensing Policy 2025, which provides certain regulatory relaxations for government-owned entities.
Many of these companies continue to operate despite long-standing outstanding dues to the government, whereas private firms remain under strict regulatory obligations.
Yet, state-owned telecom companies still struggle to become financially viable. One of the primary reasons is inadequate investment.
When the service capacity of all mobile operators—including Teletalk—is already insufficient to meet customer demand, the prospect of a successful MVNO is not very promising. Furthermore, although an active network-sharing policy exists, it has not been effectively implemented. In such a context, whether MVNO operations can succeed remains uncertain.Technology policy consultant Abu Nazam M Tanveer Hossain
To launch services such as MVNO, Triple Play and Quad Play, significant investment will be required.
However, most state-run telecom entities are in poor financial condition, and their service quality has long been questioned. BTCL itself has been unable to generate profit from its core operations.
According to the company’s most recent Board of Directors’ Report for the 2023–2024 fiscal year, BTCL posted a profit of approximately 670 million (67 crore) taka.
However, this was derived not from operational revenue, but from non-operational income specifically, interest on fixed deposits.
Industry insiders note that to introduce a service like MVNO, BTCL must operate with the same level of marketing, branding, and sales capability as private mobile operators.
Customer service is also a crucial factor in this regard, an area where Teletalk has faced widespread customer dissatisfaction.
Technology policy consultant Abu Nazam M Tanveer Hossain told Prothom Alo that before launching any new service, it is essential to assess the gap between demand and supply in the market and to identify specific needs.
Based on these findings, services are then designed and introduced. There are different types of MVNO. At present, brands such as Airtel, Ryze or Skitto could be considered MVNO-like models in Bangladesh. It remains to be seen what type of MVNO service BTCL intends to offer in partnership with Teletalk.
If it turns out to be merely a repackaged version of existing services, then BTCL may not need to launch a separate MVNO operation at all; it could instead market Teletalk’s services under a different brand arrangement.
Tanveer Hossain further observed that when the service capacity of all mobile operators—including Teletalk—is already insufficient to meet customer demand, the prospect of a successful MVNO is not very promising.
Furthermore, although an active network-sharing policy exists, it has not been effectively implemented. In such a context, whether MVNO operations can succeed remains uncertain.
Services similar to Triple Play and Quad Play are already being provided by mobile operators through combinations of calling, internet, OTT and even fixed wireless access. While BTCL’s broadband network capacity is among the highest in the country, its customer base remains relatively small due to the poor quality of its services.
Therefore, if BTCL wishes to introduce new services, the issue of investment becomes critical. Before making fresh investments particularly when outstanding dues remain with BTRC and other stakeholders, industry experts emphasise that state-owned companies like BTCL should first adopt a customer-oriented, business-driven approach to service delivery.