DU suspends student for sexual harassment

Dhaka University has suspended a student of the criminology department for harassing a female student, reports UNB.
Suspended Sakin Tanvir is a student of the 2016-17 academic session.
In this regard, the authorities sent him a show-cause notice and asked him to respond within seven days as to why he shouldn't be expelled.
During investigation, he was found guilty of sexually harassing junior female students of the department, the release said.
"DU vice-chancellor prof Md Akhtaruzzaman approved the suspension," said a press release issued by DU public relations office.