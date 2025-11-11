Postal ballots to be sent to expats soon after polls schedule: Election commission Sanaullah

He said the Commission receives massive response and corporations from Bangladeshi missions in foreign lands in case of the introduction of the postal balloting for expatriates.

“For the first time, we are taking votes of expatriates through postal ballots without any prior trial. This is a big challenge,” said Sanaullah.

“The list of candidates will be finalised about three weeks before the election. After that, expatriate voters will have to cast their votes and drop them in the nearest post box. Postal ballots must be sent at least 17 days before the election; otherwise, the votes might reach after the polling and thus cannot be counted,” he said.

He said expatriate voters will have to cast their postal ballots around 18–20 days before the election. “Only those who are enlisted in the voter list will be able to vote in this election,” he added.