Questions raised over justification for so many deputy and assistant attorneys general

A total of 103 deputy attorneys general and 230 assistant attorneys general are currently serving in the Office of the Attorney General of Bangladesh. It is believed that such a large number of law officers has never existed before. They were appointed during the tenure of the interim government. Legal experts have raised questions about the justification for appointing so many people to these two positions.

The Constitution of Bangladesh clearly states that there will be one attorney general. The Bangladesh Law Officers Order, 1972 also stipulates that there should not be more than three additional attorneys general. However, neither the constitution nor any law specifies how many deputy or assistant attorneys general may be appointed. As a result, whichever government is in power tends to appoint lawyers of its choice to these posts as it sees fit.

According to sources in the attorney general’s office, during the tenure of the Bangladesh Awami League government (before 5 August 2024), the number of deputy attorneys general ranged from 60 to 68 at different times. There were 143 assistant attorneys general, and three additional attorneys general were serving at the time.

After the fall of the Awami League government during the July Mass Uprising in Bangladesh, the law officers appointed under that government resigned. A new attorney general was appointed on 8 August 2024. At the beginning of the interim government, three additional attorneys general and several deputy attorneys general were appointed. Subsequently, more appointments were made to the posts of deputy attorney general and assistant attorney general.