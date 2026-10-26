PM’s Japan visit to renew investment ties, recover lost opportunities: Humaiun
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Japan offers an opportunity to recover business and investment opportunities missed over the past 15 years and build a renewed bilateral partnership based on transparency, accountability and sustainable investment, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said today.
“A trust deficit and corruption had hindered bilateral relations and business opportunities under the previous Sheikh Hasina government, while the country’s democratic transition had opened the way for a renewed partnership with Japan,” he said at a press briefing at the Bangladesh Embassy here this evening marking the first day of Prime Minister's four-day visit to Japan.
The state minister said, “Through this democratic transition, we want to build a relationship with Japan that has transparency, accountability and a sustainable, promising investment partnership.”
“Bangladesh no longer wants to move forward through dependency. It will now stand on its own feet and become a partner on the basis of investment,” he added.
The state minister said the visit had generated international interest in Bangladesh following the democratic transition after the August 5 uprising and the formation of an elected government.
He said the country’s foreign and economic policies and the activities of the new government had attracted interest from stakeholders in different parts of the world. He also pointed to interest among Japanese government officials and private-sector representatives in engaging with Bangladesh and exploring investment opportunities.
Describing the visit as an important milestone in Bangladesh-Japan relations, Kobir recalled that Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman visited Japan in 1978 and 1980, while former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia visited the country in 1994 and 2005.
He said the current visit offered an opportunity to carry forward the historical relationship and identify new areas of cooperation.
On the first day of the four-day state visit, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held meetings with a high-level Japanese parliamentary delegation led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, Marubeni Corporation Chairman Masumi Kakinoki and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.
The discussions covered strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and Japanese investment, technology transfer, skills development and cooperation in infrastructure and other development priorities.
During the meeting with Aso, the Prime Minister recalled their meeting in Japan in 2006 and acknowledged Aso’s contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. He also invited Aso to visit Bangladesh again, Kobir said.
At the meeting with Kakinoki, discussions covered expanding trade and investment, implementing the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed in February, and Japanese investment in information and communication technology, energy and advanced manufacturing.
The Prime Minister also discussed modernising Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited and exploring the possibility of establishing a second fertiliser factory.
During the meeting with JICA President Tanaka, the Prime Minister discussed continued Japanese support for infrastructure and economic development projects, faster implementation of ongoing projects, and proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City. Agricultural modernisation, agro-processing, light engineering and energy security were also discussed.
Kobir said the meetings demonstrated the scope for expanding economic cooperation and creating new investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
The day’s final engagement was a dinner hosted in the Prime Minister’s honour by Nippon Foundation Chairman Yohei Sasakawa.
The state minister said the visit would continue with further engagements over the next three days, including bilateral talks between Tarique Rahman and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi tomorrow.
“Through this visit, we want to build a relationship that is based on transparency, accountability and a sustainable investment partnership,” Kobir said, expressing hope that the engagement would help Bangladesh and Japan advance their relations on the basis of mutual interests.
Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin, members of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing and senior officials of the Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo were present at the press briefing.