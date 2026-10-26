PM’s Japan visit to renew investment ties, recover lost opportunities: Humaiun

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Japan offers an opportunity to recover business and investment opportunities missed over the past 15 years and build a renewed bilateral partnership based on transparency, accountability and sustainable investment, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said today.

“A trust deficit and corruption had hindered bilateral relations and business opportunities under the previous Sheikh Hasina government, while the country’s democratic transition had opened the way for a renewed partnership with Japan,” he said at a press briefing at the Bangladesh Embassy here this evening marking the first day of Prime Minister's four-day visit to Japan.

The state minister said, “Through this democratic transition, we want to build a relationship with Japan that has transparency, accountability and a sustainable, promising investment partnership.”

“Bangladesh no longer wants to move forward through dependency. It will now stand on its own feet and become a partner on the basis of investment,” he added.

The state minister said the visit had generated international interest in Bangladesh following the democratic transition after the August 5 uprising and the formation of an elected government.

He said the country’s foreign and economic policies and the activities of the new government had attracted interest from stakeholders in different parts of the world. He also pointed to interest among Japanese government officials and private-sector representatives in engaging with Bangladesh and exploring investment opportunities.