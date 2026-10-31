PRAB new committee: Yeahia Mirza elected president, Nazrul Islam general secretary

More than 200 officials working in the public relations departments of all scheduled banks and financial institutions in the country participated in the event.

PRAB commenced its journey in 2011 with brand and communication officials from banks across the country. The organisation is typically administered by a 33-member executive committee formed for a two-year tenure.

Positions on this executive committee are held by public relations and branding heads of the country’s leading commercial banks, as well as high-ranking PR officials from Bangladesh Bank.