PRAB new committee: Yeahia Mirza elected president, Nazrul Islam general secretary
Yeahia Mirza, head of PR and Media at City Bank PLC, has been elected president of the Public Relations Association of Banks (PRAB), while Nazrul Islam, head of Public Affairs and Brand Communication Division at Dutch-Bangla Bank, has been elected general secretary, reports a press release.
The new leadership of the organisation representing public relations officials of the country’s banks was announced on Thursday at a fellowship conference organised by Bonik Barta at a hotel in Gulshan in the capital.
Moniruzzaman Tipu, founding general secretary of PRAB, declared the names of the new leadership.
Present on stage during the announcement were PRAB founding president Ataur Rahman, outgoing president Shamsuddoha Shimu, and outgoing general secretary Jalal Ahmed Swapan, alongside senior members of the organisation.
More than 200 officials working in the public relations departments of all scheduled banks and financial institutions in the country participated in the event.
PRAB commenced its journey in 2011 with brand and communication officials from banks across the country. The organisation is typically administered by a 33-member executive committee formed for a two-year tenure.
Positions on this executive committee are held by public relations and branding heads of the country’s leading commercial banks, as well as high-ranking PR officials from Bangladesh Bank.
Regarding the formation of the full committee, Moniruzzaman Tipu said, “A 33-member executive committee will be formed through the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in coming November”.