Health services at 16263
Shasthaya batayan in crisis, concerns over continuity of services
The telehealth service, Shasthaya batayan 16263, is on the verge of closure. The organisation operating the service is unable to pay salaries to physicians, officers and staff.
Due to a lack of commitment from officials of the health department, this vital public service has been placed at serious risk.
People can call 16263 at any time, day or night, to receive health-related advice. The service is provided free of charge.
A total of 100 MBBS-qualified physicians and 25 health information officers provide services on a rotational basis.
If salaries remain unpaid, they will be compelled to resign, which would result in the complete suspension of the service.
Shasthaya batayan 16263 was launched in 2015 under the e-health action plan of the Management Information System (MIS) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Through a contractual arrangement, responsibility for operating the service was awarded to the private company Synesis IT Limited.
If the service is discontinued for any reason, telehealth services in the country will suffer a major disruption, as there is no alternative service of this kind.
The managing director of Synesis IT Limited, Shohorab Ahmed Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo, “The salaries of physicians and officers are paid by the Ministry of Health. The ministry has not released funds for the last 17 months. It has become impossible to retain physicians and officials. Continuing the service has become extremely difficult for us.”
The Ministry of Health owes Tk 112.4 million (11.24 crore) to Synesis IT Limited. For many people, 16263 is a familiar and trusted number.
During times of need, people call this service to discuss health problems, receive treatment and obtain medical advice.
If the service is discontinued for any reason, telehealth services in the country will suffer a major disruption, as there is no alternative service of this kind.
The operating organisation has sent multiple letters to the ministry. However, the ministry has neither responded to the letters nor released the outstanding payments.
Despite repeated attempts by Prothom Alo, health secretary Md Saidur Rahman could not be reached by mobile phone.
Shasthaya Batayan provides valuable data that supports health planning. Even if a nominal toll were introduced, the service should be kept operational. The ministry must pay serious attention to this matter.Abu Jamil Faisel, public health expert
However, DGHS director general professor Md Abu Jafor told Prothom Alo that some complications had arisen and that efforts were under way to resolve the issue swiftly.
Health services at the call of a phone
Medical services provided through Shasthaya Batayan include treatment for various illnesses; medical care and counselling on physical changes and mental health issues among adolescents; family planning and reproductive health services; and mental health counselling and referrals.
Information related to ambulances, blood availability and emergency services following accidents is also provided.
Every call received by the service is automatically recorded. Depending on the patient’s needs, e-prescriptions are sent to patients via SMS. Where necessary, medical consultations are conducted through video calls.
Details of all services provided by Shasthaya Batayan 16263 are reported to the government on a daily basis, along with monthly, quarterly and annual reports.
According to data provided by Synesis IT Limited, the service currently receives 5,500 to 5,600 calls per day. In 2025, a total of 2,346,773 calls were received.
During the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the service received more than 10 million (1 crore) calls. Since its inception, Shasthaya Batayan has handled over 27 million (2.7 crore) calls.
For many people, 16263 is a well-known and dependable number. In times of need, people call to discuss health concerns, receive treatment and obtain advice.
If the service were to be discontinued, telehealth services would face a serious interruption, with no viable alternative available.
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisel expressed concern to Prothom Alo after learning of the situation.
He said, “Issues that people often hesitate to discuss at large hospitals can be addressed by calling 16263. This service is particularly essential in urban areas, where community clinics or union sub-centres do not exist.”
“Moreover, Shasthaya Batayan provides valuable data that supports health planning. Even if a nominal toll were introduced, the service should be kept operational. The ministry must pay serious attention to this matter,” the public health expert stated.