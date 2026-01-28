Shasthaya batayan in crisis, concerns over continuity of services

The telehealth service, Shasthaya batayan 16263, is on the verge of closure. The organisation operating the service is unable to pay salaries to physicians, officers and staff.

Due to a lack of commitment from officials of the health department, this vital public service has been placed at serious risk.

People can call 16263 at any time, day or night, to receive health-related advice. The service is provided free of charge.

A total of 100 MBBS-qualified physicians and 25 health information officers provide services on a rotational basis.

If salaries remain unpaid, they will be compelled to resign, which would result in the complete suspension of the service.