Chattogram-bound LNG tanker stranded in the Persian Gulf

The tanker ‘Libretha’, scheduled to sail from Qatar’s Ras Laffan Port to Chittagong Port carrying 62,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is now stranded in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed amid the war in the Middle East, preventing the tanker from beginning its journey to Chattogram because normal vessel movement through the strait has not yet resumed.

According to the ship-tracking website MarineTraffic, the Liberia-flagged tanker is anchored offshore near the coast of Qatar. It has remained at the same location for the past three days. The vessel’s draft—its underwater depth—is 11.30 meters, indicating that it is loaded with LNG. At nearly 295 meters long, it is among the larger LNG carriers.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime route through which ships travel to and from seven countries in the Persian Gulf, including Qatar.

After Iranian forces announced the closure of the strait last Monday, ship movement through it has effectively stopped. As of Sunday night, MarineTraffic showed that although many vessels were stuck inside the strait, no ships were entering or leaving it.