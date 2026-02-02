Separate complaints over voter transfers, harassment of female activists

According to him, the EC said that the number of transfers was not very high and that no constituency had more than two to three thousand transferred voters. However, the BNP was not satisfied with this explanation.

Nazrul Islam Khan said that in reality, far more voters have been transferred and that those who supplied information to the EC did not provide accurate data. The BNP has therefore requested constituency-wise information on voter transfers from the EC.

He also alleged that proper action was not being taken against violations of the electoral code of conduct in various areas. He said that some individuals were using religious sentiment and belief to campaign in favour of certain parties, yet the EC was not taking action.

The BNP leader further said they had heard that members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) might be engaged in election-related duties for the first time, although the decision was not final.

The BNP told the EC that involving students in a complex political process like elections would not be appropriate. The EC assured them that a decision would be taken after further discussion.