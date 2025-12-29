Postal ballots sent to 376,309 expatriate voters

The Election Commission (EC) has dispatched postal ballot papers to 376,309 Bangladeshi expatriate voters in different countries over the past 10 days, enabling them to participate in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and the referendum.

Salim Ahmad Khan, team leader of the Out of Country Voting System Development and Implementation (OCV-SDI) project for expatriate voter registration, confirmed the matter to BSS, saying the ballots were sent yesterday, Sunday and during the preceding nine days to expatriate voters across the globe.