Gen Aziz warns those conspiring to tarnish Bangladesh Army’s image

IANS
Dhaka
Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed on Sunday warned that all those conspiring to tarnish the force's image would be brought to justice.

Noting that a group is conspiring at home and abroad to break the unity of the army, he said: “The evil group should understand that the Bangladesh Army is a much more mature, trained and professional army than in the past. It was not possible to create the slightest confusion even with the spread of so much propaganda and rumours.”

“My order to everyone is to beware of all kinds of rumours and propaganda,” said General Aziz at the flag-hoisting ceremony of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre in the capital.

He also stressed that the Bangladesh Army has been performing its duties in the country and abroad with a good reputation, while its unity was much stronger than at any time in the past.

“There will be no gain from any conspiracy,” he asserted.

