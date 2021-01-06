Gender discrimination and women with disabilities: Covid-19 perspective

Murali Padmanabhan, Disability Inclusion Advisor, Light for the World: It is necessary to understand how both men and women have been affected during the coronavirus outbreak due to their disabilities. Light for the World is working in this regard. Gender is a very significant factor. The state of a disabled woman and a disabled man affected by coronavirus is certainly different. As it is, disabled persons are at risk in these times. And the gender factor is pushing up the risks many times higher. We have tried to assess through our work what suffering and how much suffering a woman with disabilities undergoes due to gender, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, receiving assistance, security, communication, family and society.

We have also looked into how women with disabilities, who are at greater risk, received legal aid, how those involved in this area functioned and what obstacles there were in receiving and providing assistance. We also looked into what the government, the organisations dealing with disabilities and the mainstream organisations were doing to resolve the obstacles and their advice. The important experience gained through this is that cooperation among all concerned will help in preventing the gender-bad disparity among the disabled.

Tazin Hossain, Programme Manager, CBM International: Disabled women and girl children are at the highest risk. It has been seen that women with disabilities are often mistreated by their families. There is a lack of an accessible environment for them to seek assistance for prevention and support. Disabled women and girl children face two to four times more violence than others. According to WDDF information collected from various newspapers and electronic media, 47 disabled women were subject to rape between January and November. And 167 disabled women were victims of various types of violence from members of their families.