'Boishakhi Shovajatra' sets off from Fine Arts faculty
The “Boishakhi Shovajatra” has started out from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University. The theme of this year’s procession is “Harmony of the new year, resurgence of democracy.”
The procession, which started after 9:00 am today, Tuesday from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts, includes teachers and students of Dhaka University as well as people from all walks of life.
This year’s procession features a total of five main symbols or motifs. These are the rooster, elephant, dove, dotara, and horse.
Each motif carries a distinct message. In addition, there are representations of fish, tiger and deer cub, goat and kid, cockatoo, and peacock.
The rooster symbolises a new beginning, awakening, and the arrival of light, signaling the end of darkness. The dotara, as the soul of Bengali folk music, reflects the cultural roots of Bengalis and also reminds of the importance of music in the context of the marginalisation of Baul artistes.
The wooden elephant represents folk tradition, strength, and grandeur. The molded horse evokes the simplicity of rural Bengal and memories of childhood, while the dove conveys messages of harmony, coexistence, and global peace.