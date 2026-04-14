'Boishakhi Shovajatra' sets off from Fine Arts faculty

The “Boishakhi Shovajatra” has started out from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University. The theme of this year’s procession is “Harmony of the new year, resurgence of democracy.”

The procession, which started after 9:00 am today, Tuesday from in front of the Faculty of Fine Arts, includes teachers and students of Dhaka University as well as people from all walks of life.