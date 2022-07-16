I don’t recognise this Narail: Mashrafe

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain and parliament member of Narail-2 constituency, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, took to Facebook to address the attacks and torching of houses of minorities in the Lohagara upazila of Narail after someone allegedly insulted prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) on Facebook.

Mashrafe wrote, “Yesterday (Friday), an incident took place in our area that has left me completely devastated and is upsetting me every moment.”

He said, “I can’t match this Narail with the Narail I’ve seen from my childhood, the Narail I take pride in.”