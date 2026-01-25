Gas supply crunch persists, households pushed to costly alternatives

A supply crisis of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been continuing in the market for more than three weeks. Prices have doubled, yet LPG is still not available according to demand. Compounding the problem is a shortage of piped natural gas.

Many households, unable to get adequate gas supply through their pipelines, are rushing to buy LPG cylinders. However, they are not getting cylinders at the government-fixed price.

Stakeholders say gas supply through pipelines may increase from today, Sunday. However, it will take more time for the LPG supply to return to normal.

City residents use two types of gas for cooking—piped natural gas and LPG cylinders.

With shortages affecting both, cooking-related hardship for urban households shows no sign of easing. Some residents are trying to cope by purchasing electric stoves.

Taking advantage of the situation, prices of electric stoves have also gone up in the market. Consumers are regularly sharing their frustrations on social media.