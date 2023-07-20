Bangabandhu Tunnel: Narrow roads hinder benefits

The first communication tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chittagong is expected to be inaugurated in September, following completion of its construction. However, the convenience of reaching destinations quickly using the tunnel might face obstacles due to the underdeveloped Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

This highway is crucial for vehicles coming from various parts of the country, including Dhaka, as it leads to popular tourist cities like Cox's Bazar and Bandarban through the tunnel. The current width of the highway is inadequate, with an average of only 18 feet.

With the potential opening of the Matarbari seaport in Cox's Bazar and Bangabandhu industrial zone in Mirsarai, the vehicular traffic on this already narrow highway is expected to increase significantly. Road transport experts have expressed concern about whether the highway can handle the additional pressure once the tunnel is operational.