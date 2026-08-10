16 Bangladeshis killed in KSA fire: Ministry
At least 16 Bangladeshis were killed in a fire at a sofa factory in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The victims are from Naogaon, Natore and Rajshahi, the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry said in a statement early Monday.
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury expressed deep shock and sorrow over the deaths.
He said the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia is maintaining round-the-clock contact with the local authorities.
The officials concerned have been instructed to bring back the bodies of the deceased expatriates as soon as possible and ensure all necessary government assistance and compensation for their families.
The minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families.
Mohammed Saiful Islam, Naogaon Deputy Commissioner (DC), said 10 of the victims are from Atrai upazila.
They are Mohammad Koli, Lutfar, Zander and Rubel of Kalikapur Union; Sagar and Majidul of Bisha Union; Shuvo and Sumon of Dubai area; Jalal of Parkasunda village; and Md Farid Sheikh of Udonpai village. The deceased are believed to be aged between 25 and 35.
Meanwhile, Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Amnan Khan confirmed the identities of three victims from Natore.
They were identified as Sabbir Hossain Shuvo, Shamim Hossain and Rabiul Awal Hrido, residents of different villages in Khajura Union of the upazila.
The fire broke out at the factory in Khordam city, Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, at around 3:30pm Bangladesh time on Sunday.