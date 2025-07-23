A teacher’s account: The first three minutes after the aircraft crash

Classes had just been dismissed. There were seven or eight children with me in a classroom on the second floor—most of them eighth-grade students. Suddenly, there was a deafening noise. At first, I thought it was thunder. But the sky was clear which is why it didn’t make sense.

Soon, I saw flames erupting from a nearby coconut tree. Before I could process what was happening, fire began spreading across the balcony and other parts of the second floor. Smoke filled the air, it was becoming impossible to breathe.

The room I was in was on the west side of the building, at the far end near the restroom. When staying inside the room became unbearable, I took the children to the washroom for shelter. Then I suddenly remembered—at the far end of the balcony, there was a small iron door, usually locked. That day too, it was locked. But the door’s metal was thin. I realised there was no way to break the wall—but if I could break the door, maybe we could survive.