Power generation disrupted at 62 plants, load-shedding increases

Overall electricity generation has declined amid rising demand driven by hot weather, resulting in increased load-shedding and growing inconvenience for consumers.

Alongside the ongoing gas crisis, shortages of coal and liquid fuel have also emerged. In addition, two major power plants have suddenly encountered technical faults.

Some power plants are always under maintenance, as is still the case now.

Currently, the country has a total of 137 power plants, of which 64 are government-owned, 70 are private, and 3 are joint ventures with India and China.

According to the Power Development Board (PDB) and Power Grid Company of Bangladesh PLC (PGCB), the production of 62 power plants was disrupted yesterday, Thursday. Among them, production was halted in 20 power plants, while the rest produced at limited capacity. As a result, the highest load shedding yesterday during the day was 3, 664 megawatts.