Discomfort over unhygienic toilets at school

Lions Model School, located in the Nayatola area of Moghbazar in the capital, provides education up to class-VIII.

The school serves approximately 150 students and employs six teachers. However, it does not have separate wash blocks for boys and girls. Everyone uses toilets located within the same wash block.

A visit to the school on Monday afternoon revealed that the institution operates on the ground, first, and second floors of a four-storey building. A wash block is located on the ground floor.

Although it was clean, it was not separated by gender. Acting Head Teacher Kazi Shah Alam told Prothom Alo, “Although we do not have separate wash blocks, we have verbally designated separate toilets for boys and girls.”