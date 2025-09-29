CEC, UK high commissioner meet: UK assures support for free and fair elections
The United Kingdom (UK) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Bangladesh in holding a free, fair, credible, and peaceful general election next year.
UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, reiterated this assurance during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Monday.
The discussions, held at the election commission (EC) headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon, focused on areas of UK assistance for the electoral process.
Speaking to newspersons following the meeting, Sarah Cooke said the UK welcomed the announcement by the chief adviser of the interim government regarding the upcoming election.
She added that her meeting with the election commission had been productive.
The high commissioner further noted that the UK, together with international partners, is assisting the election commission in two key areas: implementing a national civic education programme targeted particularly at vulnerable groups, and providing training for electoral officials.
Both issues, she confirmed, were discussed in detail with the CEC.