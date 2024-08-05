Cooperate with us, all the killings will be brought to trial: Army chief
Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman Monday said that the country has been going through a critical phase.
He further said that he invited leaders of all the political parties and had meaningful discussions about forming an interim government that will run the country.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country amid tensions over the ‘March to Ganabhaban’ and other programmes of Students Against Discrimination (SAD).
In this situation, Chief of Army Staff General Wakar-Uz-Zaman addressed the nation at 4:00 pm after discussions with leaders of different political parties.
“We will go to the President and talk to him about the formation of this interim government. The country will be run by forming an interim government in consultation with him,” the army chief said.
General Wakar-Uz-Zaman also assured that perpetrators of all the killings will be brought to book.
“Keep faith in the armed forces. We are taking all responsibily. I promise you, you won’t be disappointed. We will fulfill all your demands. We will restore peace and order in the country. Help us. There will be a trial for every killing,” he said.
Urging the people to refrain from vandalism, killing, clashes and fights, the army chief said, “If you keep your word, work together, we can undoubtedly move towards a better outcome. We will not gain anything by fighting and conflict. So please refrain from destruction, chaos and conflict. Let’s move towards a beautiful future together.”
Mentioning that the discussion with the leaders of the political parties will be fruitful, Wakar-Uz-Zaman said, “I had a good discussion with them. The prime minister has resigned. We will form an interim government and conduct the work. Be patient, give us time. We all will be able to solve all problems together.”
Stating that the country is being damaged in the conflict, the army chief said that the financial resources are being damaged. People are dying. Don’t take the path of conflict. Return to the path of peace and order.”