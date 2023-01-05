Govt fertiliser worth Tk 5.82b embezzled

A contractor firm allegedly embezzled 72,000 tonnes of imported chemical fertiliser worth Tk 5.82 billion instead of transporting to the government warehouse after being released from the port.

The firm, M/S Poton Traders, is owned by Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton, who is a former lawmaker and president of Bangladesh Fertiliser Association (BFA).

People concerned said Kamrul Ashraf Khan, in fact, controls the fertiliser business of the country.

The allegation came to light following the investigation of the state-run fertiliser importer Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the industries ministry.