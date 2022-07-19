Humayun Ahmed being remembered on his 10th death anniversary

Tuesday marks the 10th death anniversary of eminent Bangladeshi writer, playwright, lyricist, academician and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, UNB reports.

The legendary litterateur passed away on 19 July, 2012 due to colorectal cancer at the age of 63 at Bellevue Hospital, New York, in the United States.

Commemorating the death anniversary, his family and several organisations are observing the day with different programmes and events.

Humayun Ahmed’s widow and actress and singer Meher Afroz Shaon, alongside their two sons Ninit and Nishad, placed floral wreaths at his grave at Nuhash Palli, Gazipur in the morning.