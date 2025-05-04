Hasnat Abdullah injured after attack on car
The car of National Citizen Party’s (NCP) Principal Coordinator of Southern region, Hasnat Abdullah has allegedly been attacked near the Chandana intersection in Gazipur.
Hasnat Abdullah sustained injuries in the incident that took place Sunday evening, Gazipur’s Basan police station officer-in-charge Md Shahin Khan confirmed.
“We do not yet know the incident in detail. We are trying to find it out,” he added.
Meanwhile, NCP’s Principal Coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam in a Facebook post said, “Some 10-12 goons attacked the car of Hasnat in Gazipur. The car’s glass has been broken, and his hand is bloodied. Those who are nearby please protect Hasnat.”
Wishing not to be named, a police official from Gazipur said Hasnat Abdullah is currently at a safe place inside the IUT in Gazipur’s Board Bazar area.
The law enforcement members have been talking to him, the official added.