Working with commitment in focus, nothing to fear: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said, “We are working in accordance with our commitment, within constitutional obligations and the law, with the goal of holding a free, fair, and credible election. Therefore, there is no reason for fear.”

He made this remark today, Wednesday, in response to a journalist’s query at a briefing organised by the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat for foreign election observers and media personnel at a hotel in the capital.

Referring to the fact that the previous two CECs are now in prison for failing to properly discharge their duties, a journalist asked whether he feared a similar fate, even though voters are expected to cast their ballots in a festive atmosphere this time.

In response, AMM Nasir Uddin said, “For a free, fair, and credible election, we have acted so far in line with the pledge we made to the nation, working strictly within the framework of the law. We are fulfilling our constitutional obligations. We are working with the commitment in focus that we made. Therefore, we have no reason to fear.”