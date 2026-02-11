13th National Election
Working with commitment in focus, nothing to fear: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said, “We are working in accordance with our commitment, within constitutional obligations and the law, with the goal of holding a free, fair, and credible election. Therefore, there is no reason for fear.”
He made this remark today, Wednesday, in response to a journalist’s query at a briefing organised by the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat for foreign election observers and media personnel at a hotel in the capital.
Referring to the fact that the previous two CECs are now in prison for failing to properly discharge their duties, a journalist asked whether he feared a similar fate, even though voters are expected to cast their ballots in a festive atmosphere this time.
In response, AMM Nasir Uddin said, “For a free, fair, and credible election, we have acted so far in line with the pledge we made to the nation, working strictly within the framework of the law. We are fulfilling our constitutional obligations. We are working with the commitment in focus that we made. Therefore, we have no reason to fear.”
Prior to this, the CEC in his scheduled speech said that all necessary arrangements for the election to be held tomorrow, Thursday, have been finalised, and full preparedness for election day has been ensured.
Nationwide public awareness activities are being conducted in coordination with relevant government departments to increase voter participation.
Presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and polling officers will conduct voting and vote counting. Voting will be completed at polling centres in the presence of candidates or their nominated agents, accredited observers, and journalists, he added.
The CEC stated that after voting ends, counting will be conducted at the polling centres under the supervision of the presiding officers. Results will be announced after counting, and returning officers will later compile and officially publish them. In this way, transparency will be ensured in both voting and counting processes. All voters—regardless of gender, age, or background—are being encouraged to participate freely.
AMM Nasir Uddin said, “Transparency is the foundation of our election management. Representatives from election management bodies and international institutions, including delegates from 45 countries and organisations, are participating in this election. More than 60 officials and nearly 330 international observers are involved in the electoral process, including about 220 from the European Union. In addition, more than 160 international journalists are independently covering the election. Domestically, more than 45,000 observers from 81 registered organisations and over 60,000 journalists are expected to receive accreditation. All approvals are being completed through proper verification.”
The CEC said that relevant government officials and institutional representatives are also performing their duties to ensure effective coordination.
The commission has ensured journalists’ access to polling centres while maintaining voters’ privacy, so that voters do not face any inconvenience.
Domestic and international observers are being welcomed to monitor the process in accordance with the commission’s guidelines. They will be able to publish their observations after the election.
AMM Nasir Uddin added, “From the very beginning of our journey, we have prioritised transparency. Journalists are an important medium through which any irregularities can be identified. In this way, your engagement is highly significant in ensuring the highest level of transparency and public confidence in this election. I sincerely thank you for your professionalism, neutrality, and constructive engagement. I believe your observations and reports will make an important contribution to strengthening transparency and democratic trust.”