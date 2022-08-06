Bangladesh's tourism sector sees no progress in 50 years

Bangladesh boasts the world’s longest unbroken sea beach Cox’s Bazar, the world’s biggest mangrove forest and world heritage Sundarbans, Tanguar Haor and many wetlands and rivers and tourist spots of immense natural beauty. Yet the country ranks at the bottom of the world where the tourism sector is concerned. Bangladesh’s tourism sector is stagnant even after 50 years of independence. The country lags behind many South Asian countries in this sector.

Index Mundi ranks the performance of countries in terms of foreign tourists. Bangladesh ranks 141st among 188 countries in the world and 42nd among 46 Asian countries in the index. Six of the eight countries of South Asia has been placed in the ranks where Bangladesh comes as fourth.

The tourism related organisations even fails to retain the local tourists let alone attracting new foreign visitors. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), around 3 million (29,21,520) Bangladeshi tourists went abroad in 2018-19. 60 per cent of them went to India while 8.12 per cent in Saudi Arabia, 4.57 per cent in Malaysia and a substantial number in Thailand, Dubai, Africa, Nepal and Turkey. The Bangladeshi tourists spent a whopping Tk 336.87 billion in foreign countries.