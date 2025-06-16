Travel ban imposed on Sakib Al Hassan, 14 others
A Dhaka court on Monday imposed a travel ban on former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan and 14 others.
Senior special judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order following a petition submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The other who have been barred from leaving the country are deputy registrar of the Department of Cooperatives Abul Khair, his wife Kazi Sadia Hassan, Abul Kalam Matbar, Kanoka Afroz, Mohammad Bashar, Sajed Matbar, Aleya Begum, Kazi Fuad Hassan, Kazi Farid Hassan, Shirin Akhter, Javed A Matin, Zahed Kamal, Humayun Kabir and Tanvir Nizam.
Deputy director of the public relations at the of the ACC headquarters Aktarul Islam said, the commission has been investigating allegations of misappropriation of billions of taka from the country's share market in various forms of corruption.
The ACC authorities came to know from a confidential source that the accused persons may leave the country to avoid investigation, the DD said, adding that is why they should be barred from going abroad.