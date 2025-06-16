Travel ban imposed on Sakib Al Hassan, 14 others

A Dhaka court on Monday imposed a travel ban on former captain of Bangladesh cricket team and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan and 14 others.

Senior special judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Court Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order following a petition submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The other who have been barred from leaving the country are deputy registrar of the Department of Cooperatives Abul Khair, his wife Kazi Sadia Hassan, Abul Kalam Matbar, Kanoka Afroz, Mohammad Bashar, Sajed Matbar, Aleya Begum, Kazi Fuad Hassan, Kazi Farid Hassan, Shirin Akhter, Javed A Matin, Zahed Kamal, Humayun Kabir and Tanvir Nizam.