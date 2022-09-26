Death toll rises to 41 in Panchagarh boat capsize, 40 still missing

Three teams of divers from the fire service and civil defence stations in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Kurigram are conducting the search operation.
Panchagarh additional district magistrate (ADM) and probe committee head Dipankar Roy confirmed the news from the information centre at Marea Bamonhat union parishad of the upazila on Monday afternoon.
Brajendra Nath, 55, Kabita Rani, 50, Suchitra Rani, 22, Dip Babu, 10, Jharna Bala, 50, Bejeya Bala, 50, Deepshikha Rani, 10, Jagadish Chandra, 60, Subrata, 2, Joti Mitra Roy, 15, Genda Rani, 50, Kanika Rani, 40, Sumitra Rani, 45, Adori Rani, 50, Pushpa Rani, 50, Pratima Rani, 50, and Surya Nath Barman, 12, were among those whose bodies recovered since Sunday midnight.
These bodies were recovered from Marea Auliar Ghat, Debiganj Kortoa bridge and Dinajpur’s Khansama areas.
The trawler carrying a large number of passengers, including women and children, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya at around 1.30pm.
Quoting local people, Boda upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Md Soleman Ali told Prothom Alo that on the occasion of Mahalaya, over 100 people were going towards Badheshwari Temple by an engine-run boat in afternoon. The boat was shaking as it left the shore. The boatman tried to take the boat ashore but it capsized there. Several people swam ashore.
He further said local people informed the police and fire service and started a rescue operation. Fire service men also joined them.
Panchagarh deputy commissioner Zahurul Islam said Tk 100,000 will be given to the families of the deceased and Tk 20,000 will be provided for cremation.
Zahurul Islam also said they formed a five-member committee to investigate into the incident and asked to submit its report by three working days.