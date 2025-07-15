We must realise why July women withdrew: Sharmeen Murshid

We must try to realise why the women who were at the forefront during the July mass uprising have now withdrawn themselves from the spotlight, women and child affairs ministry adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said on Monday.

According to her, many of the female participants of the July uprising are absent from the public scene. They are disillusioned. “We must reach out to them.”

Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said this while addressing a media conference marking July Women’s Day at Ganabhaban on Monday. The July Women’s Day was celebrated recalling the contributions of women in the July mass uprising.

Stating that when the males were being attacked during the mass uprising, females came forward and protected them, Sharmeen Murshid said the July movement has shown us how a collective force can develop here and change the society. We have to keep this force alive.