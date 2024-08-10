Dhaka University VC Maksud Kamal resigns
The vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, ASM Maksud Kamal, has officially resigned from his position, citing "personal reasons".
He, a professor of the disaster science and climate resilience department, confirmed his decision to Prothom Alo in the afternoon, saying he sent his resignation letter to the education ministry following conversation with an advisor of the interim government.
He also said that he had waited until the formation of the new government to submit his resignation.
Maksud Kamal took office as the vice-chancellor on 4 November 2023, after his appointment to the position on 15 October.