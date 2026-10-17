National Zoo
Lone Rhino spent 13 years alone; 9 other animals remain without companions
A sun-drenched afternoon. Visitors gathered in front of the African rhino’s enclosure at the Mirpur National Zoo in Dhaka. The massive creature lay on the ground in the shade beside the fence, its face resting against the earth. Children, thrilled by the sight, cheered and yelled, “Rhino, rhino!” But the animal paid no heed to the visitors’ clamour, remaining entirely indifferent.
There was a time when this rhinoceros had a partner. Since that companion died in 2013, it has been spending its days alone. The animal has led a solitary existence in its enclosure for over 13 years.
In 2011, a pair of African rhinoceroses was brought to the National Zoo from South Africa. The male rhino died in 2013. Following its partner’s death, the female rhino fell ill. It eventually recovered through the joint efforts of a medical board and the South African owner. However, its companion never returned, nor did its loneliness end.
National Zoo authorities stated that the African rhinoceros is listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Consequently, importing this animal is difficult. This is the only rhinoceros in Bangladesh; if it dies, there will be no rhinocerose left in the country.
It is not just this rhino—nine other animals at the National Zoo are also forced to live without companions. The list includes the cassowary, kangaroo, Indian sarus crane, Hamadryas baboon, gibbon, pig-tailed macaque, African white lion, spotted hyena, and striped hyena. Some have been alone for nearly 17 years, while others have been without a mate for just over a year.
There was a time when this rhinoceros had a partner. Since that companion died in 2013, it has been spending its days alone. The animal has led a solitary existence in its enclosure for over 13 years.
Zoo authorities mentioned plans to procure companions for these animals. The government-approved animal procurement list for the financial years 2025–26 to 2029–30 includes provision for securing mates for the solitary animals.
Cassowary alone for 17 years
Among the animals at the National Zoo, a cassowary has been companionless for the longest duration. The bird has been alone since 22 August 2009, living a solitary life for nearly 17 years.
Native to Australia and New Guinea, this flightless bird can reach a height of up to one metre and weighs between 40 and 50 kilograms. It features a black and blue body topped with a hard, bony casque on its head. For self-defence, it utilises this crest alongside its powerful legs. Cassowaries reach sexual maturity at two years of age, and their eggs take 40 to 45 days to hatch, with both males and females incubating them.
According to zoo records, cassowaries in the wild feed on fruits, vegetables, leaves, and insects. At the National Zoo, it is fed bread and bananas. In captivity, these birds generally live for 18 to 20 years, meaning a major portion of this bird’s potential lifespan has elapsed without a mate.
Sole rhino solitary for 13 years
Second on the list of solitary animals is the African rhinoceros, which has been without a mate since 15 May 2013.
The presence of a companion calms animals and improves their overall quality of life. Thus, for the animals kept in cages at the National Zoo, ensuring food, medical care, and safe shelter is not enough; a suitable companion is essential for them to lead a natural life.
Native to Africa, this rhinoceros can weigh between 1,600 and 2,400 kilograms. It typically possesses two horns on its head; however, the rhino at the National Zoo has only one, as the other is broken or cut off.
Green grass, vegetables, and fruits form the rhino’s preferred diet. At the zoo, it is supplied with green grass and mixed grain feed. Female rhinos generally reach sexual maturity between six and seven years of age, with a gestation period of 16 to 18 months, giving birth to one calf at a time. Their lifespan ranges from 35 to 40 years.
National Zoo authorities noted that the African rhinoceros is listed under CITES Appendix I, making imports challenging. As the only rhino in Bangladesh, its death would mean the species disappears entirely from the country.
2 hyenas without mates
The National Zoo houses one spotted hyena and one striped hyena. The spotted hyena has been companionless since 27 September 2013, making it the third longest-standing solitary resident.
Spotted hyenas are found in South Africa and prey on wild cattle, wildebeest, and zebras. At the zoo, however, it is fed beef.
The striped hyena features vertical or oblique stripes across its body and is found in various parts of Africa, including Senegal, Tanzania, and Kenya. In the wild, its diet consists of fruit, insects, and scavenged meat. At the National Zoo, this hyena is also fed beef and continues to live without a mate.
Loneliness among the baboon, lion, and gibbon
The Hamadryas baboon at the National Zoo has been alone since 5 January 2022. Native to Ethiopia and countries in south-western Arabia, it belongs to the monkey family but has an elongated, dog-like muzzle. Although born with black fur, its coat turns greyish-brown as it matures. In captivity, these animals can live up to 20 years.
An African white lion named “Dip” has been without a mate since 25 January 2022. Found across South Africa, France, Serbia, and Australia, its coat ranges from golden to near-white. The lion is fed beef at the zoo and typically lives between 15 and 20 years in captivity.
Additionally, a gibbon at the National Zoo has been leading a solitary life since 6 December 2022. Outside Bangladesh, gibbons inhabit India, Myanmar, and China. Tail-less with arms longer than their legs, they are capable of standing and walking upright like humans.
Gibbons are arboreal and reside in small groups, making loud “whoop-whoop” calls at the break of day. Their diet includes fruits, figs, tree leaves, and insects. At the zoo, it is fed bananas, bread, fruits, peanuts, chickpeas, cucumbers, and boiled eggs. This critically endangered species usually lives for 15 to 20 years.
Kangaroo, pig-tailed macaque, and sarus crane also alone
The kangaroo at the National Zoo has been without a companion since 30 August 2023. Native to Australia and New Guinea, it has short front limbs and long, powerful hind legs, using its muscular tail to hop and achieve speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour. Female kangaroos possess a pouch on their abdomen to carry their young.
At the zoo, the kangaroo is provided with green grass, vegetables, chickpeas, bread, and mixed grains. The animal can live up to 25 years in captivity.
The pig-tailed macaque became solitary more recently, on 1 March 2025. Found in the forests of Sylhet, Chattogram, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, it is also native to Thailand and Singapore. Living in groups in the wild, the macaque at the zoo is fed bananas, bread, fruits, peanuts, chickpeas, cucumbers, and boiled eggs. Its lifespan ranges from 15 to 20 years.
The Indian sarus crane has been without a mate since 13 March 2025. This large bird, characterised by its long neck and bill, is found across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia. It can live for 35 to 40 years in captivity.
Same-species residents, yet no mates
The National Zoo also houses certain animals that have members of their species present, but lack suitable mates. Two female African lionesses, Mukta and Daisy, reside at the zoo; Mukta has been without a male companion since 2019, and Daisy since 2023.
Furthermore, there are two Hanuman langurs, but both are male. The zoo’s three saltwater crocodiles are all male, as are its two freshwater crocodiles. Consequently, breeding remains impossible for these animals.
National Zoo authorities stated that the approved procurement plan running up to 2030 includes arrangements to acquire partners for these animals—planning to import females for lone males and males for lone females.
Md Shahinur Alam, Director of the National Zoo, told Prothom Alo that the government has approved a list detailing animal acquisitions from the 2025–26 to 2029–30 financial years.
“Procuring mates for solitary animals is included in that plan,” he said. “For the current financial year, there are plans to purchase lions, hyenas, and gibbons.”
“Solitude is desirable for no animal”
Former Professor of Zoology at Dhaka University, Md Anowarul Islam, expressed deep concern over the solitary lives of these animals. In his view, isolation is never desirable for any creature.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he mentioned that he does not support bringing in animals without a clear plan to prevent loneliness. The solitary animals at the National Zoo naturally live in social, group structures; those that do not reside in herds at least live in pairs.
According to Professor Islam, the presence of a companion calms animals and improves their overall quality of life.
Thus, for the animals kept in cages at the National Zoo, ensuring food, medical care, and safe shelter is not enough; a suitable companion is essential for them to lead a natural life. The wait continues to see when those mates will arrive to end their long-standing solitude.