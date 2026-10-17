Lone Rhino spent 13 years alone; 9 other animals remain without companions

A sun-drenched afternoon. Visitors gathered in front of the African rhino’s enclosure at the Mirpur National Zoo in Dhaka. The massive creature lay on the ground in the shade beside the fence, its face resting against the earth. Children, thrilled by the sight, cheered and yelled, “Rhino, rhino!” But the animal paid no heed to the visitors’ clamour, remaining entirely indifferent.

There was a time when this rhinoceros had a partner. Since that companion died in 2013, it has been spending its days alone. The animal has led a solitary existence in its enclosure for over 13 years.

In 2011, a pair of African rhinoceroses was brought to the National Zoo from South Africa. The male rhino died in 2013. Following its partner’s death, the female rhino fell ill. It eventually recovered through the joint efforts of a medical board and the South African owner. However, its companion never returned, nor did its loneliness end.