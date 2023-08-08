US uses sanction as a tool in fighting corruption: Nephew

The US state department's coordinator for global anti-corruption efforts Richard Nephew has said the US uses sanctions as a tool for curbing corruption.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday told journalists that Nephew made the remark while meeting him at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital Dhaka.

Richard Nephew held a meeting with a delegation of civil society on Monday, the second day of his visit in Bangladesh. Later he met the foreign secretary.

Asked about the meeting, the foreign secretary told journalists that the ministry explained to the US delegation how it deals with corruption issues. Bangladesh also informed the US delegation on how it maintains its obligations to international conventions relating to corruption.

Also, the US delegation has been apprised of how the ministry works in coordination with the Anti-Corruption Commission and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).