High Court orders to appoint receiver to run Beximco Group
The High Court has ordered to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group companies.
A High Court division bench, comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam, gave the order along with rule after a hearing on 5 September in this regard.
The copy of that order, which was published on Thursday, contains the issues of the appointment of a receiver and the attachment of all assets of the Beximco Group companies.
Advocate Masud R Sobhan moved the writ in the court and deputy attorney general Redwan Ahmed Ranjib was on behalf of the state.