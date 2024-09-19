Bangladesh

High Court orders to appoint receiver to run Beximco Group

BSS
Dhaka
High courtFile photo

The High Court has ordered to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group companies.

A High Court division bench, comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam, gave the order along with rule after a hearing on 5 September in this regard.

The copy of that order, which was published on Thursday, contains the issues of the appointment of a receiver and the attachment of all assets of the Beximco Group companies.

Advocate Masud R Sobhan moved the writ in the court and deputy attorney general Redwan Ahmed Ranjib was on behalf of the state.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh