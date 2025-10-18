'Oil theft,' Brazil Bari, and the owner’s lavish lifestyle

Do you remember the “Brazil Bari”? A six-storey building in Fatulla, Narayanganj, was found to be adorned entirely with Brazil’s national colours, and the word Brazil is emblazoned on its façade.

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, the then Brazilian ambassador to Dhaka, visited the property.

The owner of Brazil Bari is Zainal Abedin, also known as Tutul, a fourth-grade employee of Jamuna Oil Company. He faces allegations of state fuel theft, corruption, and acquiring multiple properties, including land and flats, through illicit means.

For a decade, Zainal has been serving as president of the Jamuna Oil Company Labour Union, whose office is officially in Chattogram. He has also established a union office at the Fatulla depot in Narayanganj under his own name.

During the previous government, he was closely associated with influential political families in Narayanganj, including Azmeri Osman. Reports indicate that he continued to control the depot covertly even after the July 2024 uprising and is now reportedly close to local leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

A Jamuna Oil official submitted a written complaint in March to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources against Zainal. The complaint notes that Zainal is absconding as a fugitive in a murder case linked to the July uprising, yet he is still marked present at the office in official records. Attendance at Jamuna Oil is registered via signed registers, and the company has taken no action.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, Brazil Bari was reportedly vandalised and set ablaze. When visited on 2 October, the building remained unrepaired and uninhabited.