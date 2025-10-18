State oil theft-1
'Oil theft,' Brazil Bari, and the owner’s lavish lifestyle
Do you remember the “Brazil Bari”? A six-storey building in Fatulla, Narayanganj, was found to be adorned entirely with Brazil’s national colours, and the word Brazil is emblazoned on its façade.
During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior, the then Brazilian ambassador to Dhaka, visited the property.
The owner of Brazil Bari is Zainal Abedin, also known as Tutul, a fourth-grade employee of Jamuna Oil Company. He faces allegations of state fuel theft, corruption, and acquiring multiple properties, including land and flats, through illicit means.
For a decade, Zainal has been serving as president of the Jamuna Oil Company Labour Union, whose office is officially in Chattogram. He has also established a union office at the Fatulla depot in Narayanganj under his own name.
During the previous government, he was closely associated with influential political families in Narayanganj, including Azmeri Osman. Reports indicate that he continued to control the depot covertly even after the July 2024 uprising and is now reportedly close to local leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
A Jamuna Oil official submitted a written complaint in March to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources against Zainal. The complaint notes that Zainal is absconding as a fugitive in a murder case linked to the July uprising, yet he is still marked present at the office in official records. Attendance at Jamuna Oil is registered via signed registers, and the company has taken no action.
Following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, Brazil Bari was reportedly vandalised and set ablaze. When visited on 2 October, the building remained unrepaired and uninhabited.
Oil theft network
Sources from the state-owned Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna oil companies allege that a syndicate has been created to misappropriate and sell fuel through falsified accounting. Some company officers and employees are involved, with the leadership largely composed of union (CBA) leaders like Zainal, who are third- and fourth-grade employees.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the country’s sole state entity responsible for fuel import and supply, distributes oil to the market via its own distributors under Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna. Over the past 15 years, these union organisations were aligned with the Jatiya Sramik League, but after the July uprising, they shifted toward the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal. Senior union leaders often do not attend offices regularly.
Prothom Alo conducted investigations from 2 to 20 September in Dhaka and Chattogram, focusing on fuel theft and the lifestyles of the union leaders implicated. The findings revealed the luxurious lives of at least four leaders affiliated with Jamuna’s unions.
Sources say that although oil worth billions of taka is allegedly stolen annually, proving it through documents is challenging. The theft generally occurs in two ways: high temperatures cause oil to expand; this surplus is not recorded and is siphoned off; and secondly, part of the oil is sold and replaced with adulterated fuel, making shortages evident in supply-demand accounting.
The luxurious lifestyle of the people involved with the clique also substantiates the oil theft allegation. BPC on 8 October formed two committees to investigate the allegations against Jamuna Oil Company’s two labour leaders Zainal and Mohammad Yakub
Gauger ‘own’s Brazil Bari’
Oil companies supply dealers nationwide via 47 depots, 15 of which belong to Jamuna. Zainal, son of a watchman at the Fatulla depot, started his career taking a canteen job after his father’s death on a “no work, no pay” basis. In December 2005, he was made permanent and soon became a gauger (oil measurer).
Company sources note that accounting gaps in oil measurement have allowed Zainal to amass vast wealth. As of August, his basic salary as a fourth-grade employee was Tk 20,310, with allowances bringing the total to Tk 50,500.
Complaints and sources indicate Zainal and family members own land and flats in Keraniganj, Rupganj, Savar, and Narayanganj, including Brazil Bari in Fatulla.
Locals say the property sits on four decimals of land, purchased by Zainal’s father, with Zainal constructing a six-storey, two-unit building over 15 years ago at an estimated cost exceeding Tk 15 million (1.5 crore).
Zainal told Prothom Alo via written statement that he owns no property in Dhaka. He claimed that the Brazil Bari was constructed using contributions from siblings, his father’s Khulna business (Farid Motors), pensions, and bank loans.
He denies involvement in Jamuna Oil fuel theft or misappropriation and alleges false charges filed against him on 5 August 2024, which is why he maintains some privacy in office attendance.
However, two Jamuna officials dispute this, noting that a permanent employee has no scope to run a business while in service, and pension amounts are modest. They also said Zainal’s father is from Noakhali and used to work at Fatulla depot. How could he have business in Khulna?
Zainal has three sisters and two brothers. Husbands of his sisters work at Jamuna’s oil depot at Fatulla. One of them is a permanent employee while another one is contractual. Another brother-in-law and his younger brother oversee Zainal and their businesses.
Allegations also link Zainal’s wealth to siblings and in-laws working at Jamuna depots. Records also indicate he repaid a Tk 20 lakh (two million) loan for Brazil Bari within a year, reportedly to show a legitimate source of construction funds.
Adjacent to Brazil Bari is another two-storey house on Zainal’s five decimals land where he maintains an office. Both buildings suffered damage and arson during the July uprising, including the destruction of two vehicles.
Zainal allegedly also owns two ships and two tankers/lorries for fuel transport. He drives a Premio model car registered in his wife’s name in July, 2015.
Zainal’s ancestral home in Char Kutubpur, Begumganj, Noakhali includes a single-storey building where his uncle resides.
Prothom Alo correspondent visited the area on 6 October and talked to the local people. They said Zainal’s family did not have that much wealth. But his assets grew alongside his tendency to charity in the last few years.
A single-storey concrete building was found at Zainal’s ancestral home, where his paternal uncle lives currently. Whenever Zainal visits the village, he stays there. The house features an air-conditioned room specifically for him. A garage has been built adjacent to the building, where his car is kept during his visits.
Behind the house, Zainal has excavated a new pond on approximately one acre of land. To enhance its aesthetic appeal, reinforced concrete slabs have been installed around the pond, along with several electric poles and lights.
CCTV cameras have been installed around the pond, at the entrance to the property, and around the dwelling itself. Relatives told Prothom Alo that Zainal monitors all activities on the premises remotely from Dhaka through these CCTV cameras.
Zainal’s brother-in-law, Md Kamal, told Prothom Alo that after his father-in-law’s death, his brother-in-law Zainal secured employment at Jamuna Oil. Through his job, Zainal gradually purchased some land in the village.
In addition to his employment, Kamal claimed, Zainal owns a shipping business, possessing two bulkhead vessels. Kamal himself also owns two ships, which he said were purchased with money he saved from many years abroad.
It is worth noting, however, that employees of state-owned oil companies are not permitted to run private businesses.
In front of Zainal’s family home, a two-storey mosque is under construction. Zainal has claimed that the mosque is being built with charitable donations. However, several local residents told Prothom Alo that the construction is costing nearly Tk 1 crore (10 million) and that Zainal is covering almost all of the expense himself.
One neighbour, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We cannot understand what kind of job Zainal does that allows him to afford all this. He’s spent lakhs of taka on the house and the pond, and he donates money throughout the area. Where is all this money coming from?”
* More to follow …