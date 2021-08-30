Girls are ahead of boys in wearing mask, washing hands

The very first primary way to protect from the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection is washing hands time and again and wearing mask, reports BSS.

According to a research, at least 65 per cent infection from the deadly virus could be reduced through this way. The virus was first detected in the Wuhan province of China in December 2019 which gradually spread across the globe.

Bangladesh first reported the virus on 8 March last year. Though a number of vaccines were innovated by different countries, the people across the world have been putting more emphasis on its prevention.