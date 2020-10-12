She said, by 2022 emphasis will be placed on work-centered education at a school level. Vocational training will be included in the syllabus from Class 6 to 8 and in Classes 9 and 10. Polytechnic institutes for girls will be opened in every division.

At the dialogue it was said that while there was success in enrolling huge numbers of girls at the primary school level, the rate of child marriage was high too. On one hand 99 per cent of the girl children were enrolled at a primary education level, yet on the other, Bangladesh ranked among the top 10 countries in the world where child marriage was prevalent. And 42 per cent of the girls dropped out before they reached Class 10.

Addressing the dialogue, former caretaker government adviser Rasheda K Choudhury said that more attention needed to be paid to girls as they dropped out of school more. Girls must be brought back to school. But first the educational institutions must be equipped to deal with the risks. The huge population cannot be placed at risk. Calling upon the guardians, she said, “When the educational institutions are ready to open, please send your children to school.”