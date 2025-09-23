Indian High Commission celebrates 10th National Ayurveda Day

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India, in Dhaka, organised a special programme to commemorate National Ayurveda Day 2025, bringing together dignitaries, medical experts, yoga practitioners, and members of the Bangladeshi youth delegation in a vibrant celebration of India’s ancient wellness traditions, said a press release.

This year’s theme – “Ayurveda for People, Ayurveda for Planet” – emphasises Ayurveda’s contribution not only to individual well-being but also to ecological balance and sustainability.

Delivering the welcome address, Ann Mary George, director of IGCC, highlighted that India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a shared heritage of traditional medicine. Ayurveda has been practiced in Bangladesh for centuries and continues to play a significant role in the health and well-being of the people.