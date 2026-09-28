Bangladesh issues travel advisory for tourists visiting Nepal

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has urged Bangladeshi tourists and trekkers to exercise caution when travelling to areas of Nepal affected by ongoing heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

It has also advised travellers to consider postponing trips until weather and overall conditions improve.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the advisory with the media on Monday evening, citing the Bangladesh embassy.

The advisory said extra caution was necessary, particularly in Pisang, Chame, Manang and surrounding tourist areas. Continuous rainfall, landslides and snowfall have disrupted road connectivity in many places, making rescue operations difficult.