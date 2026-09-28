Bangladesh issues travel advisory for tourists visiting Nepal
The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has urged Bangladeshi tourists and trekkers to exercise caution when travelling to areas of Nepal affected by ongoing heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.
It has also advised travellers to consider postponing trips until weather and overall conditions improve.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared the advisory with the media on Monday evening, citing the Bangladesh embassy.
The advisory said extra caution was necessary, particularly in Pisang, Chame, Manang and surrounding tourist areas. Continuous rainfall, landslides and snowfall have disrupted road connectivity in many places, making rescue operations difficult.
Nepalese authorities have already suspended trekking in several areas, including Tilicho Lake, Thorong La Pass, Ice Lake, Khangla and Bhimthang in Manang. Travellers have also been advised to exercise caution when visiting Pokhara and surrounding areas due to disruptions caused by landslides.
The embassy urged travellers to obtain updated information on road conditions in Gandaki Province before travelling to Mustang, Jomsom and other mountainous areas, as road access could be disrupted at short notice.
Against this backdrop, the Bangladesh Embassy advised Bangladeshi citizens to verify all relevant information before planning trekking, mountaineering or travel to mountainous and landslide-prone areas, including Annapurna, Manang, Mustang and Manaslu. They were also advised to follow instructions issued by the Nepalese government and local authorities.
Bangladeshi citizens already travelling in risk-prone areas have been advised to stay in safe locations. They were also urged to avoid riverbanks and landslide-prone areas, check road and weather conditions before travelling, and maintain regular contact with their travel operators and the embassy.
The advisory is temporary, and Kathmandu and its surrounding areas are not covered by it, the statement said.