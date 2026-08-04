Clash between Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir at Begum Rokeya University

A clash broke out between leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

The two sides engaged in chases, throwing bricks and stones and hurling chairs at each other. Tensions have gripped the campus following the incident.

The incident took place on the university campus at around 7:30 pm on Monday. As of 10:45 pm, the two groups were still facing each other. Chhatra Shibir activists took position at the university's main gate and the Chhatra Dal in front of the mosque near Park intersection.

According to witnesses and sources familiar with the incident, a daylong exhibition titled "July Against July Oppression" was being organised by the university unit of Chhatra Shibir. The exhibition displayed photographs of several individuals, describing them as cases of "judicial killing". Activists of the university Chhatra Dal unit went to the exhibition and asked them to remove the banner. An argument initially broke out between the two sides over the issue.