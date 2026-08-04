Clash between Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir at Begum Rokeya University
A clash broke out between leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.
The two sides engaged in chases, throwing bricks and stones and hurling chairs at each other. Tensions have gripped the campus following the incident.
The incident took place on the university campus at around 7:30 pm on Monday. As of 10:45 pm, the two groups were still facing each other. Chhatra Shibir activists took position at the university's main gate and the Chhatra Dal in front of the mosque near Park intersection.
According to witnesses and sources familiar with the incident, a daylong exhibition titled "July Against July Oppression" was being organised by the university unit of Chhatra Shibir. The exhibition displayed photographs of several individuals, describing them as cases of "judicial killing". Activists of the university Chhatra Dal unit went to the exhibition and asked them to remove the banner. An argument initially broke out between the two sides over the issue.
At one point, the situation escalated, and activists from both groups engaged in repeated chases while carrying sticks. Bricks and stones were thrown, chairs were hurled and the two sides attacked each other. Several activists from both groups were injured.
Shibli Sadik, office secretary of the university Chhatra Shibir unit, said, "Chhatra Dal came and told us that the people whose photographs we had displayed as part of the judicial killing exhibition were Razakars and that their photographs could not remain there and had to be removed. We told them to speak to the university administration, which would make the decision. You are not the authority here to remove these photographs. Instead of speaking to the administration, they launched a surprise attack on us."
Chhatra Shibir leader Shibli Sadik further said the situation became tense after members of Chhatra Dal confronted their president. Several of their activists were injured in the incident.
He said the groups stopped fighting when the proctor arrived and the situation became relatively calm, after which Chhatra Dal activists also left. However, he alleged that they later launched another surprise attack with sticks and bricks and stones, prompting Chhatra Shibir activists to try to defend themselves.
Mohammad Yamin, president of the Rokeya University Chhatra Dal unit, said over the phone, "We told them that the photographs of Razakars—including Ghulam Azam, Quader Molla and Nizami, who were opposed to the Liberation War—displayed alongside Madam Khaleda Zia's photograph had to be removed. In response, they threw chairs, a scuffle broke out and one of our activists was injured."
Alleging that Chhatra Shibir activists had brought outsiders, including activists from the Chhatra Shibir unit of Carmichael College, to attack them, Chhatra Dal leader Mohammad Yamin said, "We will not compromise on the Liberation War. We will not compromise on July either. We stand against those who oppose these issues."
University Proctor Ferdous Rahman said those involved in the clash would be identified from video footage and brought to justice as soon as possible. An investigation committee would be formed and necessary action would be taken over the incident, he said.
Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rangpur Metropolitan Police's Tajhat police station, told Prothom Alo at night that a physical altercation had taken place between Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir activists.
Police went to the campus immediately after receiving the report, he said, adding that the situation was now calm.
The university vice-chancellor was holding a meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of the two organisations, he added.