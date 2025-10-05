Shahidul Alam informs where they are now, how long it will take to reach Gaza
Though the photographer Shahidul Alam had earlier said that he was due to arrive in Gaza today, Sunday, he subsequently indicated that there would be a further delay.
People have been asking where he is at present and how much longer it will take him to reach Gaza. Shahidul Alam has answered those questions.
In a post on his verified Facebook page shortly after 12:30 pm Bangladesh Time today, Sunday Shahidul Alam, Managing Director of Drik, replied to the enquiries.
Shahidul Alam wrote, “With regard to the first question, the best method is to use a tracker to follow our route. ‘Forensic Architecture’, with whom we collaborated on an investigative film about the killing of Abu Saeed, is tracking the voyages of both the Conscience and the Thousand Madleen fleets via the website.”
In response to the second question he wrote, “The answer depends on how the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) react to us. From past incidents it appears they will not permit us to proceed. We may be detained; we may be turned back, or we may be taken into custody. It is impossible to predict in advance when or where this might occur. That is not within our control.”
Underlining the need for public support, Shahidul Alam continued, “If you can take steps that will create pressure for our passage to Gaza, that would produce the best result. The only way is to exert sufficient public pressure on Israel. So now it is your opportunity — take action. Unite, resist. This is a campaign for rights and justice. We must do this together.”
He also added to his Facebook post that he had received a message of goodwill this morning from Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to Bangladesh’s interim government.
Shahidul Alam is aboard the Conscience, a vessel bound for Gaza. The Conscience is part of the flotilla organised by the international initiatives Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madelines to Gaza (TMTG).
The FFC is one of the global coalitions co-organising the “Global Sumud Flotilla”, an effort to breach the Israeli blockade and deliver aid to Gaza. However, the flotilla’s vessels are not carrying food assistance.