Jatka conservation week to kick off 11 March

Jatka conservation week 2024 will be observed from 11 to 17 March, aiming to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry to boost its production.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Taskforce Committee on Hilsa Resources Development held at the conference room of the fisheries department on Wednesday with fisheries and livestock minister Md Abdur Rahman in the chair.

Like every year, various programmes will be taken on the occasion of jatka conservation week, the minister said.

The programmes include publicity activities on the importance of preserving jatka and related laws in different places including different important fish landing centres in Dhaka, fish warehouses and markets.